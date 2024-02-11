Three-Day Winter Assembly Focused on Treaty Rights, Community Wellness, and Economic Development

THUNDER BAY – Nishnawbe Aski Nation leaders tackled a comprehensive agenda during their recent Winter Assembly held in Thunder Bay. Discussions covered urgent issues impacting their communities, ranging from treaty rights and community wellness to education, policing, and health transformation.

A key focus centred on economic development strategies, with Deputy Grand Chief Victor Linklater proposing the creation of a Sustainability Centre. This centre would promote partnerships, build community capacity, and target funding in critical areas like natural resource management and climate adaptation.

“We need this institute to support our communities with environmental assessments, treaty research, and to access funding for sustainability projects,” commented Deputy Chief Linklater. “This is about protecting our lands and resources for the benefit of everyone in the region.”

With an eye on economic self-determination, Linklater called on NAN chiefs to form a committee focused on driving an economic summit later this year. The summit would emphasize lessons learned in resource development and support First Nations in obtaining equity ownership in regional enterprises.

Linklater envisions the Sustainability Centre as a catalyst for long-term well-being, ensuring that First Nations have the tools to make informed decisions and create meaningful economic opportunities for generations to come.