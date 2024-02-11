Light Snow and Flurries to Continue, Bringing a Chill to the Air

Current Weather Conditions: The communities around Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods are experiencing light snowfall early this morning, with temperatures at a cold -7°C recorded at Kenora Airport.

The barometer shows a reading of 101.5 kPa and is on a downward trend, indicating possible changes in weather patterns.

High humidity at 93% and northwest winds at 9 km/h contribute to a wind chill factor of -11°C, making the air feel notably colder.

Today’s Forecast: The light snow and flurries are expected to cease by the morning, giving way to cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of further flurries throughout the day. Winds could reach up to 15 km/h, with a forecasted high of -6°C.

However, wind chills in the morning could feel as cold as -18°C, improving slightly to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1, reflecting the minimal sun exposure expected today.

Tonight’s Outlook: The evening will remain mainly cloudy, with an early 30 percent chance of flurries transitioning to a few flurries later on.

Wind speeds will continue at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of -10°C. The wind chill is anticipated to be near -13°C, emphasizing the need for warm attire.

Forecast for Monday, 12 Feb: Monday will see a few morning flurries coming to an end, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries later in the day.

Light winds up to 15 km/h will persist, with a high temperature of -5°C. Wind chills in the morning could make it feel as cold as -15°C, becoming slightly less severe at -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index will once again be low.

Monday Night Weather: The night is set to bring cloudy periods interspersed with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and temperatures are expected to fall to -13°C.

For those in Kenora, Whitedog, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods, the coming days will require continued preparedness for cold weather, with intermittent flurries adding to the winter atmosphere.

Staying warm and monitoring weather updates will be essential as these communities navigate the chilly conditions typical of this season in Northwestern Ontario.