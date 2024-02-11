Starting with Flurries, the Day Transitions to Mainly Cloudy Skies

Early Morning Conditions: The community of Fort Frances is experiencing a chilly start at -5°C, with the barometer showing 101.7 kPa and on the rise, indicating improving weather conditions.

The humidity level is high at 86%, and with west winds blowing at 14 km/h, the wind chill factor is making it feel significantly colder at -10°C.

Today’s Forecast: Early flurries are expected to subside by the morning, leading to mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of further snow flurries throughout the day.

Winds are forecast to shift to the west at 20 km/h by late morning, pushing the high to just -4°C. Wind chill values will make it feel like -15°C in the morning, improving slightly to -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1, signalling minimal sun exposure.

Tonight’s Weather Outlook: The evening will see cloudy skies persist, with an early 30 percent chance of flurries transitioning to a few more flurries as the night progresses. Wind speeds will taper off to up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -10°C.

The wind chill will feel like -8°C in the evening, worsening to -13°C overnight, suggesting a need for warm attire.

Forecast for Monday, 12 Feb: Monday will start with a few morning flurries that will end, followed by mainly cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of more flurries. Light winds will continue, and the high is expected to reach -4°C again.

Wind chills in the morning will make it feel as cold as -12°C, with a slight improvement to -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low, reflecting the predominantly cloudy skies.

Monday Night: The night will feature cloudy periods interspersed with a 30 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures expected to fall further to -14°C.

For Fort Frances residents, the coming days will demand preparations for continued cold and the potential for light snow. Dressing in layers and staying informed about the latest weather forecasts will be key to navigating through these chilly conditions comfortably.