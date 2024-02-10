Chilly Winds and Flurries as Temperatures Dip

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Vermilion Bay and Dryden are waking up to a cold -12°C morning, accompanied by light snowfall, setting a wintry scene across the area.

The steady barometer reading at 101.5 kPa indicates stable yet cold weather conditions. With humidity at 82% and northwest winds blowing at 11 km/h, the wind chill factor drops to a brisk -18°C, making it essential to dress warmly for any outdoor activity.

Today: Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries

The day promises to remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, a gentle reminder of the ongoing winter season. Northwest winds are forecasted to increase to 20 km/h before becoming lighter around noon, offering some reprieve from the morning’s chill.

The high is expected to reach -7°C, with wind chills improving from -20°C in the morning to -10°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low at 1, reflecting the subdued winter sunlight.

Tonight: Continued Cloudy Skies and Flurries

This evening, the skies will stay mainly cloudy, maintaining a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will lighten to up to 15 km/h, but temperatures will drop to a low of -13°C. The wind chill will feel slightly warmer at -10°C in the evening before falling to -18°C overnight, emphasizing the need for warm, insulated homes.

Sunday, 11 Feb: Mainly Cloudy with Increased Flurry Chances

Sunday will bring a mainly cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of flurries, indicating more active snowfall throughout the day.

Despite light winds up to 15 km/h, the high will only reach -5°C. Morning wind chills are expected to be particularly cold at -19°C, gradually warming to -7°C in the afternoon. The persistent low UV index suggests another day with limited sunshine.

Sunday Night: Cold Continues with Chance of Flurries

The weekend concludes with cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries into the night, as temperatures further decrease to a low of -15°C. These conditions underline the importance of staying vigilant and prepared for winter weather, including ensuring vehicles are equipped for cold starts and outdoor plans are adjusted according to the weather.

Weather Dustings

For those in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, this weekend’s forecast calls for ongoing winter preparedness, from ensuring that heating systems are fully operational to wearing appropriate outdoor clothing.

Staying informed on the latest weather updates and taking preventive measures against the cold can help residents navigate this chilly period safely and comfortably.