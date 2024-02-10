Discover Local Talent and Unique Finds at Thunder Bay Markets
THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Ever hear people say, “I’m bored” or “There is ‘NOTHING’ to do!”. Baloney, all that means perhaps is too much sitting back watching television or too much complaining on social media!
This weekend, there is Thunderwolves Basketball at the Thunderdome at LU. There is a lot to choose from. What are you doing today?
Exciting Markets to Explore
-
Thunder Bay Country Market: Get your weekend off to a delicious start! Discover amazing local groceries, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind finds at the Thunder Bay Country Market this Saturday. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (425 Northern Ave.). Support local talent and feel the warm community vibes!
-
The Peddler’s Pop-Up Market: Love eclectic finds? You’ll want to mark your calendar for The Hub Bazaar (507 Victoria Avenue East). Every Saturday until spring, they host a rotating lineup of vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get ready for a unique shopping adventure every time!
-
Ramada Sportscard and Memorabilia Show: Calling all sports fans! Dig into an unbelievable collection of cards, jerseys, autographs, and everything related to your favourite teams. Head to the Ramada by Wyndham Thunder Bay Airlane Hotel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treasure awaits! You never know, you might just find that card you always wanted or get the kids into a new hobby.
-
Market in Downtown Port Arthur: Feel the love! Goods and Co in downtown Port Arthur will be buzzing with 20 amazing local makers, crafters, artists, and bakers. It’s the perfect place to score heartfelt gifts for someone special (or maybe treat yourself!). Heck, think spring and stop by 3Ride and look at a new bike for winter riding or this spring. Tell ’em NetNewsLedger sent you. It is also a great time to get your bike in for a tune-up before the spring rush.
Festive Celebrations
-
Chinese New Year Celebration: Welcome the Year of the Dragon in style! Enjoy a fabulous Chinese Cultural Show, door prizes, and delicious cuisine all at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay. Contact Peng You at 807-628-4305 for tickets – don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration!
Cultural and Entertainment Highlights
-
Spotlight on Academics Film Festival: Want something deeper? Lakehead University’s Faculty of Education auditorium (or online at ReasearchTV.ca) is hosting this thoughtful film festival.
Spotlight on Academics provides educators and discerning viewers with carefully selected specialty items under one small roof. Our judges are filmmakers and academics, and our audience is composed of people who want to learn through film. We market online to thousands of faculty at universities in several countries and we also open our doors to the public. This provides filmmakers with a targeted audience for potential sales and it provides viewers with access to a specialty boutique for an affordable price.
Spotlight on Academics is a film festival that recognizes the value of using film as a teaching tool and we are dedicated to presenting films that are suitable for use in post-secondary classrooms. This does not mean that our audience is limited to academics or that we favour films produced by academics. We are interested in independent films that have a solid academic foundation and that are produced with high production values. Our priority is to provide the audience with quality films that contain reliable information and perspectives that enhance our understanding of the world. We are open to films on any subject that are suitable for classroom use. Mostly, these are documentary films that are less than 90 minutes in length, but we are open to films in any format and on any subject. Films can also be in any language provided they come with English and/or French subtitles.
The Spotlight on Academics festival is held annually in Thunder Bay, Ontario and it is also streamed online through researchtv.ca to ensure the broadest possible audience.
-
Two Indians at Magnus Theatre: Be moved by the poignant reunion of cousins exploring their past and present in “Two Indians” by Falen Johnson. Catch this play at Magnus Theatre and delve into complex themes of identity, family, and belonging.
-
Heartless Anti-Valentines Drag Show: Get ready for bold humour and dazzling performances at the Black Pirates Pub! Their drag show promises a night out like no other. Perfect for groups, couples, or flying solo and getting some laughs in.
Thunder Bay’s event calendar is overflowing this weekend! There’s truly something for everyone – a testament to the city’s vibrant energy. What will you choose?