Spotlight on Academics Film Festival: Want something deeper? Lakehead University’s Faculty of Education auditorium (or online at ReasearchTV.ca) is hosting this thoughtful film festival.

Spotlight on Academics provides educators and discerning viewers with carefully selected specialty items under one small roof. Our judges are filmmakers and academics, and our audience is composed of people who want to learn through film. We market online to thousands of faculty at universities in several countries and we also open our doors to the public. This provides filmmakers with a targeted audience for potential sales and it provides viewers with access to a specialty boutique for an affordable price.

Spotlight on Academics is a film festival that recognizes the value of using film as a teaching tool and we are dedicated to presenting films that are suitable for use in post-secondary classrooms. This does not mean that our audience is limited to academics or that we favour films produced by academics. We are interested in independent films that have a solid academic foundation and that are produced with high production values. Our priority is to provide the audience with quality films that contain reliable information and perspectives that enhance our understanding of the world. We are open to films on any subject that are suitable for classroom use. Mostly, these are documentary films that are less than 90 minutes in length, but we are open to films in any format and on any subject. Films can also be in any language provided they come with English and/or French subtitles.

The Spotlight on Academics festival is held annually in Thunder Bay, Ontario and it is also streamed online through researchtv.ca to ensure the broadest possible audience.