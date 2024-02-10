Stretch Your Food Budget Further with These Local Grocery Specials

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In today’s economic climate, finding ways to stretch your food budget while still enjoying quality meals can be challenging. For many that trip shopping is an exercise in draining the wallet or bank card.

Luckily, Thunder Bay’s local grocery stores are offering some can’t-miss deals this week.

Whether you’re stocking up for a Super Bowl party or just aiming to reduce your weekly spending, these specials are sure to help.

Freshco’s Fantastic Finds:

Dive into Maple Leaf Prime Chicken Drumsticks or Thighs for just $5, saving you $3 off the regular price. Perfect for any meal, ensuring both quality and savings. Frozen Favorites: Snag Dr. Oetker frozen pizza for a steal at $3.47, offering a savings of $3. It’s an easy and delicious dinner option for busy nights.

Metro’s Market Must-Haves:

Indulge in Strip Loin Steak for $8.88 a pound, a luxurious meal at a budget-friendly price. More for Less: Little Potatoes at $2.99, store brand butter at $4.99 a pound, and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 2 for $9.00 are just a few of the additional savings.

Safeway’s Savings Spotlight:

Fresh Boneless Pork Loin Centre chops at $3.99 a pound and Fresh Split chicken wings at $6.99 a pound offer great value. Beverage Bonanza: 12 pack cases of Coke or Pepsi for $6.25 with a scene card, plus Folgers or Kraft Cafe K-cups for $17.99 for a 30 pack, keep your pantry stocked.

Renco Foods’ Remarkable Offers:

Tim Hortons K-cups are just $10.99, and Primo Pizza Sauce for $1.28 a can adds flavor to your dishes for less. Deli Deals: Maple Leaf and Schneiders deli meats start from $3.49/100 grams, and Extra lean ground beef is $5.99 a pound, while Kraft Phili Dips are two for $5, making your deli visit even more rewarding.

Giant Tiger’s Grocery Gems:

By taking advantage of these deals, Thunder Bay residents can enjoy quality groceries without breaking the bank. Remember, these offers are a great way to try new products, stock up on essentials, and even prepare for a memorable Super Bowl party, all while keeping your budget in check. Happy shopping!