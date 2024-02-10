Light Snowfall and Cool Wind Chills Mark the Weekend Forecast for Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay residents are experiencing a chilly start at -6°C with light snow creating a wintry ambiance early in the morning. The barometer, showing an upward trend at 101.1 kPa, suggests improving weather conditions despite the cold. Humidity is relatively low at 69%, while WNW winds at 20 km/h are intensifying the cold, pushing the wind chill to a biting -13°C.

Today: Snowy Morning Giving Way to Clouds

The day will see periods of snow ending by late morning, transitioning to mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind, remaining steady from the northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, will keep the high at a cool -4°C.

Wind chills will make it feel like -14°C in the morning, slightly improving to -9°C by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure.

Tonight: Continued Cloudiness with Flurry Chances

Tonight, the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk forecast predicts cloudy skies continuing with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will ease to up to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of -9°C. The wind chill will hover around -9°C in the evening, worsening to -14°C overnight, reminding residents to keep their winter layers handy.

Sunday, 11 Feb: A Brighter Outlook with Cold Conditions

Sunday offers a slight shift towards brighter skies, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of flurries. Light winds up to 15 km/h will do little to warm the high of -3°C, with wind chills of -14°C in the morning warming to -5°C in the afternoon.

The low UV index continues, reflecting the season’s typical limited sunlight.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Flurries Possible

The evening will close with cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, as temperatures further fall to a low of -13°C. This consistent pattern of cold weather with chances of snow highlights the need for ongoing winter readiness.

A Few Words on the Weather

For Thunder Bay, the weekend’s weather underscores the importance of staying prepared for winter conditions. Ensuring homes are properly heated, vehicles are winter-ready, and outdoor plans are made with the weather in mind will help residents navigate the weekend comfortably.

Keeping an eye on weather updates is crucial for staying ahead of any changes and planning accordingly.