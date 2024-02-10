Unseasonably Warm Weather Has Created Dangerous Conditions on Rivers, Creeks and Lake – Don’t Walk on the ICE!

Thunder Bay – NEWS – With warmer weather approaching, the City of Thunder Bay is reminding residents to stay off the ice in the Thunder Bay Harbour. The Thunder Bay Port Authority reminds you that it is illegal to walk on the ice in the harbour at any time. Thunder Bay Fire Rescus is asking you to stay off the ice on any other bodies of water or rivers in the area due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

“The ice may look like it can support weight, but it can be very deceiving,” says Acting Deputy Fire Chief Jon Balabuck. “There have been a number of close calls in recent years, and we want to make sure that everyone stays safe.”

The City of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is asking residents to: