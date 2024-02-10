RED LAKE – WEATHER – Residents at the north end of Highway 105 in Red Lake are experiencing a chilly start to their day at -13°C, with light snow adding a wintry touch to the morning landscape.

The barometer shows a rising trend at 101.5 kPa, suggesting a slight shift in weather patterns. Humidity is high at 84%, and northwest winds at 12 km/h are making the wind chill feel significantly colder at -20°C.

Today: A Day of Clouds and Potential Snow

The forecast for today predicts cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. While the wind from the northwest is expected to lighten this morning, the high for the day is set at a chilly -8°C. Morning wind chills could plummet to -23°C, gradually warming to -13°C by the afternoon. With a low UV index of 1, sunlight will be scarce, reinforcing the day’s cold feel.

Tonight: Increased Chance of Flurries

The likelihood of flurries increases this evening into the overnight, starting with a 30 percent chance early on and jumping to 70 percent as the night progresses. The wind will continue at up to 15 km/h, contributing to a low of -14°C. Evening wind chills are expected to be around -11°C, dropping to -17°C overnight.

Sunday, 11 Feb: Cloudy with Flurries

Sunday maintains the trend with mainly cloudy skies. A 70 percent chance of flurries in the early hours will decrease to 30 percent later in the morning. The wind chill in the morning is forecasted to feel like -17°C, improving slightly to -8°C in the afternoon amidst a high of -6°C. The UV index remains low, continuing the pattern of limited sunshine and persistent cold.

Sunday Night: Continued Cold with Chance of Flurries

The evening will close with cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, as temperatures dip to a low of -16°C. This consistent cold pattern underscores the importance of proper winter attire and preparations for Red Lake residents.

