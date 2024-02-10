Expect Cold Temperatures, Wind Chills, and Varied Snow Flurries in Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Residents of Fort Frances are starting their day with a brisk -11°C as the sun rises. The barometer is on an upward trend, currently at 101.7 kPa, signalling slightly shifting weather conditions.

The humidity level is high at 83%, contributing to the day’s cold feel, while WNW winds at 15 km/h are pushing the wind chill down to -18°C, making it imperative to dress warmly for the day ahead.

Today: A Mix of Clouds and Potential Snow

The forecast for today indicates cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries, a reminder that winter is still very much in play.

The northwest winds will pick up to 20 km/h but are expected to become lighter by early afternoon, offering a slight reprieve from the morning’s chill.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of -5°C, with wind chills improving slightly to -8°C by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1, reflecting the limited sunlight during these winter days.

Tonight: Increasing Chance of Flurries

As the evening sets in, the skies will stay cloudy, with an early 30 percent chance of flurries escalating to 70 percent overnight. The wind will continue at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -10°C.

The evening wind chill is expected to hover near -13°C, highlighting the need for warm indoor spaces and keep in mind pets like it warmer too.

Sunday, 11 Feb: Cloudy with Flurries

Sunday will maintain mainly cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of flurries early, decreasing to 30 percent later in the morning. Despite light winds up to 15 km/h, the high will only reach -4°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -13°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon, continuing the trend of cold conditions.

Sunday Night: Persistent Cold with Chance of Snow

The weekend wraps up with cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries, as temperatures further decrease to a low of -13°C.

This consistent pattern of chilly weather and snow chances underscores the importance of staying prepared for winter conditions, from ensuring that heating systems are operational to dressing appropriately for the cold.

Stay Warm and Informed

For those in Fort Frances, the weekend’s weather calls for awareness and preparedness.

Monitoring the latest forecasts and taking appropriate measures can help mitigate the cold’s impact, ensuring a safe and comfortable weekend despite the winter chill and flurry chances.