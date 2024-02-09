THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a swift response to a critical situation, Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue along with Superior EMS emergency personnel successfully revived two individuals following suspected drug overdoses.

The incident occurred in a residence located on the 300 block of Tupper Street shortly after 8:15 PM on Thursday, February 8. TBPS officers from the Primary Response Branch arrived at the scene to find two people showing no vital signs.

One of the individuals was administered Naloxone, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, by the responding officers. Simultaneously, a bystander provided Naloxone to the second individual, demonstrating the community’s role in addressing overdose situations.

The one individual was revived with the assistance of the 911 operator who talked the good Samaritan through emergency first aid.

Support quickly followed from Superior North EMS paramedics and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue teams, contributing to the lifesaving efforts.

Thanks to the prompt actions of all involved, both individuals regained their pulses and were subsequently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further care.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with narcotics use, particularly those acquired from street sources.

The TBPS continues to warn the community about the unpredictable nature of street narcotics, which often contain unknown substances and dosages.

They strongly advise anyone who has experienced an overdose to seek medical attention, even if they seem to have recovered, to ensure their safety and well-being.

Illicit drug use carries inherent risks, especially with the increasing prevalence of substances like fentanyl and xylazine contaminating street drugs. While the safest approach is to avoid illicit drug use altogether, harm reduction strategies can help protect those who do use.

Here are some practical measures: