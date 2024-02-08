Current Weather Update

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 7:10 AM EST, Thunder Bay reports a temperature of +1°C, with the barometric pressure at 100.6 kPa and on a downward trend. Humidity is high at 96%, and east-northeast winds are moving at 17 km/h.

Light rain from the evening has created potentially slick conditions, prompting caution for those navigating sidewalks and walkways.

Today’s Weather Outlook

The day is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Rain will set in again by the afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of +4°C. The UV index remains low at 2.

Evening and Upcoming Day’s Forecast

Tonight, periods of rain are expected to continue, with fog patches developing post-midnight and temperatures holding at a mild +3°C.

For Friday, February 9, rain will start to mix with snow in the afternoon as fog patches clear away in the morning. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h by early afternoon, causing temperatures to drop to +1°C.

Extended Forecast

The outlook for Saturday, February 10, suggests cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -5°C. The evening will see cloudy periods also with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and a low reaching -13°C.

Safety and Preparation

Residents and visitors in Thunder Bay are advised to stay vigilant for slippery conditions, particularly during the morning hours and as the weather transitions throughout the day. The fluctuating temperatures and mix of precipitation types underscore the importance of dressing appropriately and exercising caution while outdoors.