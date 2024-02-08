Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Three individuals were arrested and face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Highway 72 in Sioux Lookout on February 7th, 2024.

Investigation Uncovers Suspected Drugs and Cash:

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding and discovered the passenger had an outstanding warrant. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine onboard, along with Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, and multiple cell phones. The vehicle was also seized.

Charges Laid:

Levi Whiskeyjack (32), Sioux Lookout: Possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for trafficking Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 Speeding

Ocean Keesickquayash (27), Sioux Lookout: Possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for trafficking Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Dawn Caron (51), Sioux Lookout: Possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for trafficking Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000



Release and Court Dates:

Whiskeyjack and Keesickquayash were held for bail hearings. Keesickquayash was remanded to jail until his court appearance on February 12th, while Whiskeyjack was released and will appear in court on March 5th. Caron was released and will also appear in court on March 5th.

Reporting Drug Activity:

If you have information about illegal drug activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipshelp.com.