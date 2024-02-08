OPP Stop Leads to Impaired Driving Charge
FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A Kenora driver faces multiple charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Fort Frances on February 7th.
According to the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) media statement, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Mill Road for a Highway Traffic Act infraction shortly before 9:00 pm. The driver, suspected of consuming alcohol, registered an “Alert” on a breathalyzer test, resulting in a three-day license suspension.
Charges Laid
The 49-year-old Kenora resident faces the following charges:
- Driving while under suspension
- Driving with an open container of liquor
- Driving an unplated motor vehicle
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes
Over 1700 Unmarked Cigarettes Seized
The OPP seized over 1,700 unmarked cigarettes and issued the driver a summons to appear in court, along with Provincial Offence Notices.
Criminal Code Charges and Penalties
- Driving while under suspension: Maximum penalty of $5,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a one-year license suspension.
- Driving with an open container of liquor: $150-$300 fine and immediate roadside license suspension for 7 days.
- Driving an unplated motor vehicle: $1,000-$2,000 fine and immediate vehicle impoundment.
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes: $2,000 fine and potential seizure of cigarettes.
The court date in Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice is yet to be determined.
OPP Reminder: Don’t Drive Impaired
The OPP emphasizes that no amount of alcohol or drugs is safe when driving. They urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers by phoning 911 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.