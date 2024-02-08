OPP Stop Leads to Impaired Driving Charge

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A Kenora driver faces multiple charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Fort Frances on February 7th.

According to the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) media statement, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Mill Road for a Highway Traffic Act infraction shortly before 9:00 pm. The driver, suspected of consuming alcohol, registered an “Alert” on a breathalyzer test, resulting in a three-day license suspension.

Charges Laid

The 49-year-old Kenora resident faces the following charges:

Driving while under suspension

Driving with an open container of liquor

Driving an unplated motor vehicle

Possession of unmarked cigarettes

Over 1700 Unmarked Cigarettes Seized

The OPP seized over 1,700 unmarked cigarettes and issued the driver a summons to appear in court, along with Provincial Offence Notices.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

Driving while under suspension: Maximum penalty of $5,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a one-year license suspension.

Maximum penalty of $5,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a one-year license suspension. Driving with an open container of liquor: $150-$300 fine and immediate roadside license suspension for 7 days.

$150-$300 fine and immediate roadside license suspension for 7 days. Driving an unplated motor vehicle: $1,000-$2,000 fine and immediate vehicle impoundment.

$1,000-$2,000 fine and immediate vehicle impoundment. Possession of unmarked cigarettes: $2,000 fine and potential seizure of cigarettes.

The court date in Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice is yet to be determined.

OPP Reminder: Don’t Drive Impaired

The OPP emphasizes that no amount of alcohol or drugs is safe when driving. They urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers by phoning 911 or contacting the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.