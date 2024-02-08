Current Conditions and Weather Advisory

Fort Frances is experiencing mild temperatures of +4°C as of 6:00 AM CST, accompanied by a Special Weather Statement due to significant rainfall expected throughout the day. The current humidity is high at 93%, with the barometric pressure at 99.9 kPa and decreasing, indicating an incoming weather system. Southeast winds are blowing at 13 km/h, contributing to the day’s conditions.

Weather Hazards and Forecast

Hazard: Fort Frances is braced for total rainfall amounts between 15 to 25 mm by the end of tonight, challenging the frozen ground’s capacity to absorb water and raising concerns about localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

Timing: The region is in the midst of a prolonged rainfall event, with an additional 10 to 15 mm expected before the day ends. The transition from rain to snow is anticipated to occur tonight or in the early hours of Friday.

Today’s Weather Outlook

Thursday will see continuous periods of rain mixed with drizzle, contributing to the anticipated rainfall amount of 10 to 15 mm. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at +5°C.

Evening and Tomorrow’s Conditions

Tonight, periods of rain are expected to shift to snow before morning, alongside the development of fog patches this evening which will clear before dawn. Winds will turn westward at 20 km/h after midnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of -1°C.

For Friday, February 9, light snowfall is forecasted, totaling an accumulation of 2 cm. Northwest winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, as temperatures dip to -5°C in the afternoon, and wind chill values reach -12°C.

Extended Forecast for Weekend

The weekend outlook for Saturday, February 10, suggests cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -8°C. The night will continue cloudy with temperatures further dropping to a low of -14°C.

Safety and Preparedness Tips

Residents of Fort Frances are advised to prepare for the significant rainfall and potential for localized flooding by ensuring proper drainage around properties. Clear debris and leaves if possible at storm sewer drains.

Caution is also recommended when transitioning from rain to snow, as roads and walkways may become slippery.

Stay informed on the latest weather updates and plan accordingly.