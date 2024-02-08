Current Weather Conditions and Advisory

Dryden and Vermilion Bay – REGIONAL WEATHER – As of 6:00 AM CST, the Dryden Airport reports light rain with temperatures at +2°C and east-southeast winds blowing at 17 km/h. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 100.0 kPa. Residents of Dryden and Vermilion Bay should take note of a Special Weather Statement that has been issued, warning of significant rainfall continuing through tonight.

Weather Hazards and Forecast

Hazard: The region is bracing for total rainfall amounts ranging from 15 to 25 mm by tonight, concerns that the frozen ground will not efficiently absorb this rainfall, increasing the risk of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Timing: The rain, which has already commenced, is expected to add another 10 to 15 mm by this evening, with a transition to snow anticipated tonight or early Friday morning.

Today’s Weather: Thursday will see continued periods of rain, mixing with snow in the afternoon. Rainfall is projected to reach amounts of 10 to 15 mm. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h will become lighter around noon, with temperatures stabilizing near +3°C.

Tonight and Friday’s Outlook: The mix of rain and snow will convert fully to snow overnight, accompanied by the development of fog patches this evening, which are expected to clear by morning. Snow accumulation is forecasted at around 2 cm with a low of -1°C.

For Friday, February 9, periods of snow are expected, with snowfall amounts between 2 to 4 cm. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, as temperatures drop to -6°C in the afternoon, bringing wind chill values to -7 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.

Extended Forecast

Looking ahead to Saturday, February 10, the area will remain under cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -9°C. The night will continue to be cloudy with temperatures falling to a low of -16°C.

Weather Overview

Residents of Dryden and Vermilion Bay are advised to prepare for the mixed precipitation and potential for localized flooding. Ensure proper drainage around properties if possible and exercise caution when traveling, particularly as conditions transition from rain to snow. Stay updated on weather alerts and plan accordingly.