Colorado Low Brings Mix of Precipitation to Southern Manitoba and Southeastern Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Residents of the City of Winnipeg and surrounding areas are advised to prepare for a significant change in weather conditions. A Colorado low is moving towards southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan, signalling the end of the recent mild spell.

This system is set to introduce a variety of weather patterns, including rain and snow, starting this evening.

Expected Weather Patterns

A distinct division between rain and snow, known as a rain-snow line, is anticipated to form across the Red River Valley extending east towards the Ontario border. The precise location of this demarcation remains uncertain.

Snowfall is expected to commence tonight in southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba, moving through the Interlake region and concluding Thursday evening.

Anticipated snow accumulations range from 10 to 15 cm within a 24-hour period, with potential peaks up to 25 cm near the Riding Mountains. Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of western Manitoba, where there is greater confidence in significant snowfall.

In the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba, precipitation will initially fall as rain tonight. The rain-snow line is projected to shift eastward by Thursday afternoon, transitioning the precipitation to snow, which will persist until Friday morning. This changeover, coupled with the recent mild temperatures, is likely to lead to slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks. Additionally, there is a risk of freezing rain near the rain-snow boundary.

Precipitation Forecasts and Uncertainty

Due to uncertainties regarding the precise positioning and timing of the rain-snow line, predicted precipitation totals vary. The Red River Valley and areas to the east can expect rainfall between 5 to 15 mm and snowfall from 5 to 10 cm, with the higher rainfall totals likely closer to the Ontario border as the transition from rain to snow will be more gradual.

Looking Ahead

After this system passes, the region is forecasted to experience a return to colder temperatures, though they will remain above the seasonal average for the weekend and into the following week.

Impact on Northwestern Ontario

It is very likely parts of the region will be impacted by this Colorado Low. Stay up to date on the latest weather on NetNewsLedger.com