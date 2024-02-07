One of the best things a player can enjoy at a casino house is unique offers. Canada is one of the countries in the world that leads the industry in both online and offline gambling, and yet there is an obvious drawback.

As the industry grows, big networks open numerous casino houses under their one brand in many cities. In the end, you have all the same offers, all the same experience, and all the same expectations, multiplied by personal preferences and unmet requirements.

While one cannot argue that bigger networks have more resources to provide services, in fact, what it really means is that they have enough resources to open new houses and market their brands. On the other hand, more local casinos functioning on the lands that belong to the First Nations can offer much more in terms of unique offers and versatile experiences.

It is interesting that indigenous casino houses are unusually highly rated on Google, compared to other casino houses owned by big and rich networks that have casino locations all over the country.

In this post, we look at several top Indigenous casino houses you can (and should!) visit in Canada.

Aseneskak Casino

Users rate this casino 4.2 on Google and this is pretty positive feedback. Aseneskak Casino house has 172 slot game machines in its big hall. There are different game variations that players can enjoy plus dining is offered by the Eagles Nest Restaurant.

Located in Manitoba, this casino house is owned by Opaskwayak Cree Nation. You can stay for a weekend because even though there is no accommodation, the casino offers discount packages for Kikiwak Inn. This is a 4-star, pet-friendly, kid-friendly, smoke-free hotel nearby.

Bear Claw Casino & Hotel

Another exceptionally highly-rated land-based casino assessed by Google users as 4.2 is the Bear Claw Casino & Hotel. Located in Carlyle and owned by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority, it is quite a fun place to visit.

In terms of gaming, you will obviously be busy there for a while because there are 135 slot machines in the slot hall. If you are into table games more and prefer cards and roulette, you can enjoy one of several table games offered in the other hall.

Besides games, this casino offers different promotions to its players, especially the regular ones. It holds different events like parties, or you can plan a wedding there because the location is quite a sight to see. Dining options and catering are provided by Growlers Restaurant, Kookum’s Kitchen, and Deli & Bar.

Guests can stay in the 3-star Bear Claw Hotel with free breakfast. The hotel is pet and kid-friendly, with a fitness center and a golf course.

Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

Located in Calgary, Grey Eagle casino house holds a Google rating of 4.2, another favorite among the playing public. One difference about it is that it works 24/7. This casino has 1,000 slot machines which is impressive and many players will find something to their tastes to enjoy for hours. As for the table games, there are 40 tables and several varieties.

This casino has VIP rooms and Poker rooms for players who enjoy high-limit games. Plus, there is an ability to play bingo.

Grey Eagle casino holds promotions for players and organizes events and parties – for example, Senior’s Day. It is obviously not just a place to play games and gamble but also socialize and spend time with friends.

The dining options are plenty – Blaze Bar and Grill, Stage Bar, Grey Eagle Casino Buffet & Restaurant, and Little Chief Restaurant. The owner who is the Tsuu T’ina Hospitality Ltd has ensured that the guests would have all their needs met.

The Grey Eagle Resort with a 4-star hotel is a convenient place to stay for longer than a weekend, with its indoor pool, laundry, business center, bar, etc.

South Beach Casino & Resort

It seems almost surprising that another First Nations land-based casino house is rated as high as 4.2 on Google and has lots of positive feedback.

There are over 570 slot machines in its hall plus 6 varieties of table games so we can expect most gamblers to be satisfied with what they are offered. The casino has numerous attractive bonuses and promotions that can take gaming to a whole new level and provide more opportunities for fun as well as for wins. There is also a player’s club for extra perks.

Besides the gaming entertainment which may not be for everyone, there are events and music shows, like DJ performances. So even non-gambling guests will have something to enjoy. moreover, one can take advantage of the exquisite dining at Mango’s Restaurant, Blue Dolphin Bar, The Palm Buffet, and South Beach Cafe.

The owners of this big casino house are Black River, Bloodvein, Brokenhead, Hollow Water, Little Grand Rapids, Pauingassi, and Poplar River First Nations. If you wish to stay in this picturesque place for a bit longer, you can live right in the South Beach Casino and Resort that has 3 stars.