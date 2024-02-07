Public’s Help Requested to Find Missing Indigenous Man

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for help in finding Mervin MEEKIS, 22, who has been missing since January 29. Concerns have grown for his wellbeing, as family members report last being in contact with him through a social media messaging app on that date.

Mervin is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5’8″ tall with a medium build. He is recognizable by his brown, shaggy hair and brown eyes. His last known outfit included a black jacket, grey pants, a baseball cap, and distinctive fluorescent green runners.

The Thunder Bay Police are urging anyone who might have information about Mervin’s whereabouts to come forward. Your assistance is crucial in ensuring Mervin’s safe return to his family.

How to Report Information

If you have seen Mervin or have any information that could aid in locating him, please contact the Thunder Bay Police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers is an available option.

You can call them at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.