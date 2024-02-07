Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Friday, February 2 and Saturday February 3, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Emergency Task Unit and Intelligence Unit, along with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Toronto Police Service, and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, executed search warrants at seven addresses in Thunder Bay. A search warrant was also executed at a residence in the Greater Toronto Area.

Those searches included:

• A residence in the 2300 block of King George’s Park Drive

• A residence in the 100 block of Pine Street

• A residence in the 200 block of Theresa Street • A residence in the 400 block of Donald Street West

• A residence in the 400 block of Leland Avenue South

• A residence in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue

• A hotel room in Thunder Bay

• A residence in the Greater Toronto Area

Among the arrested individuals are Jordan Agostino, Juan Pulido, Brandon Spencer Stevens, Elizabeth Bennardo, Phillip Pasciullo, Lynn Katherine Rolfe, Nicole Rolfe, Landon Bennett, and Diana Vecchio.

As a result, police made the following seizures

• Illicit substances with an estimated street value of about $2 million, including nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine

• More than $1 million worth of property including vehicles and luxury watches, jewellery, and clothing

• More than $100,000 in currency

• 4 handguns

Search Warrants and Drug Arrests Part of Operation Marble

Thunder Bay Police Service have released the outcomes of a year-long investigation called Project Marble, which is aimed at tackling drug trafficking in the region.

The project is funded by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario Which has supported a year-long joint drug trafficking investigation led by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Project Marble has resulted in substantial seizures of cocaine, cash, and property suspected to be linked to criminal activities.

Multi-Agency Effort Yields Significant Results

Coordinated efforts involving various law enforcement agencies, including the Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Toronto Police Service, and others, culminated in the execution of search warrants at multiple locations in Thunder Bay and the Greater Toronto Area. Nine individuals were apprehended, facing over 50 charges, and are currently in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Major Seizures and Arrests

The following people have been arrested as a result of Project Marble:

Jordan AGOSTINO, 28:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking of Cocaine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (Trafficking)

• Breach of a Judicial Release Order

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x3

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Restricted Firearm

• Possession of Oxycodone

• Careless Storage of a Firearm x3

• Possession of a Prohibited Device x7

Juan PULIDO, 29:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking of Cocaine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (Trafficking)

Brandon Spencer STEVENS, 26:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking of Cocaine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence (Trafficking)

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Restricted Firearm

• Possession of Oxycodone x2

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

Elizabeth BENNARDO, 26:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Restricted Firearm

• Possession of Oxycodone

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

Phillip PASCIULLO, 23:

• Possession of a Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking of Cocaine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

• Possession of Oxycodone

Lynn Katherine ROLFE, 62:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking of Cocaine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Nicole ROLFE, 32

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Trafficking of Cocaine

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

• Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Landon BENNETT, 34

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Diana Vecchio, 32:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Ongoing Investigations

While significant progress has been made, investigations related to Project Marble continue, underscoring the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the Thunder Bay area.

Stay tuned for updates as Netnewsledger continues reporting into the local implications and community responses to the outcomes of Project Marble.