Early Morning Collision Leads to Arrest for Impairment

DRYDEN – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a collision incident early on the morning of February 4, 2024. The occurrence, a single motor vehicle accident, took place on Highway 105 near Trail Lake but fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Upon investigation, authorities determined that alcohol impairment was a factor. The driver involved in the incident was arrested at the scene and taken to the Dryden Detachment for further examination.

Nicholas KEEPER, a 25-year-old resident of Pikangikum First Nation, faces charges under the Criminal Code for impaired operation due to alcohol and drugs, as well as operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

After the arrest, KEEPER was released from custody with a future court date scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 15, 2024. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by the OPP to remove impaired drivers from the roads, ensuring the safety of all road users.

The OPP emphasizes the critical importance of community involvement in maintaining road safety. They urge anyone who suspects impaired driving to contact authorities immediately by calling 9-1-1. This proactive approach is essential in preventing potential harm and contributing to safer roadways for everyone.