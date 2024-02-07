KENORA – NEWS – Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh and Grand Council Treaty #3 congratulates Carrie Atatise-Norwegian, re-elected Chief of Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, and Shane Whitecrow, newly elected Chief of Seine River First Nation. Gakijiwanong held its election on February 1, 2024, and Seine River First Nation held its elections on January 25, 2024.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Chief Atatise-Norwegian,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “Over the past several years she has been a strong voice at the Grand Council and has assisted us in many initiatives, in particular her work on Abinoojii Inakonigewin – our child care law.”

“I also send my congratulations to Shane Whitecrow,” added Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh. “Shane has been a regular attendee of many of our meetings at Grand Council Treaty #3 for many years. I am certain that he will contribute a lot to our discussions going forward.”

Chief Atatise-Norwegian will continue to participate as Chair of the Social Chiefs Committee at Grand Council Treaty #3. The Social Chiefs carry a wide array of issues ranging from health, to child care, to social services.

Chief Shane Whitecrow will be invited to participate on the Cultural Chiefs Committee at Grand Council Treaty #3 which carries a number of portfolios from education, to justice, to cultural revitalization.

Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, formerly known as Lac La Croix First Nation is located on Rainy Lake east of Fort Frances. The total registered population of Gakijiwanong is approximately 522 of which 315 live on-reserve.

Seine River First Nation is located about 80km east of Fort Frances on Highway 11. The total registered population of Seine River First Nation is 832 of which 360 live on-reserve.