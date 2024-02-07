THUNDER BAY – LIVING – This Super Bowl Sunday, Canadian pride will soar as high as the football in play, with chicken wings being the centrepiece of game day festivities. Thanks to the diligence of Canadian chicken farmers, a whopping 84 million wings will be available to satisfy the nation’s appetite for this beloved snack.

As Canada’s favourite meat protein, chicken wings, along with drumsticks and buffalo chicken dips, are expected to take centre stage on Super Bowl menus across the country.

Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada, highlights the importance of wings for game day celebrations, stating, “Wings are the go-to for the big game, whether whipped up in your kitchen or ordered from your local spot.”

The commitment to supplying Canadians with locally-sourced, fresh, and high-quality chicken aligns with the nation’s preference, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their favourite Super Bowl snack without worry.

Reflecting Canadians’ trust in domestic poultry, a 2023 Abacus Data survey revealed that 9 in 10 Canadians prioritize buying locally-raised chicken, underscoring the importance of health and safety standards in Canadian poultry.

This preference will undoubtedly come into play as the demand for chicken wings surges this weekend. Shoppers and diners are encouraged to look for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer logo when making purchases at grocery stores or dining establishments to ensure they’re getting the best locally-sourced chicken.

For those planning to host Super Bowl parties or simply enjoy the game with family, here are some chicken wing recipes guaranteed to score with your guests:

Oven-Baked Chicken Wings: Season wings with a blend of garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425°F (220°C) until crispy and golden, about 45 minutes. Toss in your favourite sauce for that perfect sticky finish.

Season wings with a blend of garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Bake at 425°F (220°C) until crispy and golden, about 45 minutes. Toss in your favourite sauce for that perfect sticky finish. Air Fryer Wings: For a healthier option, toss wings in a light coating of oil and your choice of seasoning. Cook in the air fryer at 400°F (200°C) for about 20 minutes, shaking halfway through. The result? Crispy wings with less oil.

For a healthier option, toss wings in a light coating of oil and your choice of seasoning. Cook in the air fryer at 400°F (200°C) for about 20 minutes, shaking halfway through. The result? Crispy wings with less oil. Deep-Fried Wings: For the classic wing lover, deep-fry wings in hot oil until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels before tossing in a mix of hot sauce and melted butter for that traditional Buffalo wing taste.

As Canadians gear up for a day of football, camaraderie, and delicious eats, the Chicken Farmers of Canada are proud to support Super Bowl Sunday traditions with a generous supply of chicken wings.

Remember, whether opting for oven-baked, air-fried, or deep-fried wings, the key to a winning dish is starting with quality Canadian chicken. For more irresistible wing recipes and appetizers, be sure to visit www.chicken.ca and make this Super Bowl one to remember with flavours that celebrate Canadian pride.