THUNDER BAY – Tourism Thunder Bay is proud to announce the release of the 2023 Thunder Bay Experience Guide, the official visitor’s manual designed to navigate the rich travel experiences Thunder Bay has to offer. Available in both digital and print formats, the guide acts as a key marketing and way finding asset for the local tourism sector, with an impressive circulation of nearly 60,000 copies worldwide.

Tourism Manager Paul Pepe told the audience at Goods and Co on Red River Road today that “2024 will be the best year for tourism ever”.

This year’s edition emphasizes Thunder Bay’s role as a leading destination for inclusive travel, inviting leisure, corporate, and sports visitors to explore the city’s diverse offerings on land, water, and dining scenes.

In a unique collaboration, Tourism Thunder Bay and Generator Advertising and Design enlisted the talents of local Indigenous artists Shelby Gagnon (@rootveggii) and Lak Williams to craft a cover that embodies the theme “On the land, on the water, on the plate.”

Their artwork pays tribute to the elements that define Thunder Bay’s appeal, creating a visually captivating introduction to the guide.

Paul Pepe, Manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, highlights the guide as a cornerstone of the city’s marketing and communication efforts.

Pepe notes, “Our 2024 digital and print travel planner not only inspires visitors to discover Thunder Bay but also supports sport and conference attendees in extending their stay. It serves as a recruitment tool for local organizations, celebrating our deep connection to the natural world and positioning Thunder Bay among Canada’s top outdoor destinations.”

Mayor Ken Boshcoff states, “Tourism is the heartbeat of our city. It shows we have a lot to be proud of.”

The 2024 Thunder Bay Experience Guide is accessible in print at the Terry Fox Visitor Centre, local hotels, the airport, and visitor centres across Ontario, Manitoba, and Minnesota. To explore the guide online, visit visitthunderbay.com and start planning your adventure in Thunder Bay, where the beauty of nature meets the warmth of community.