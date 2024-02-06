Fog Advisory in Effect

Winnipeg – WEATHER – Winnipeg starts the day enveloped in light drizzle and thick fog at 0°C, as of 5:25 AM CST, with a Fog Advisory warning residents of challenging travel conditions. The barometer shows a rising trend at 101.4, and the humidity is completely saturated at 100%. A gentle southern breeze blows at 8 km/h.

Today’s Weather Outlook

A blanket of dense fog has settled across the southeastern Prairies, with visibility in Winnipeg dropping to near zero at times. Although conditions are expected to improve as Tuesday morning progresses, early commuters should exercise extreme caution. The risk of freezing drizzle adds to the morning’s hazards, potentially leading to icy conditions. Motorists are urged to reduce speed and stay alert for the lights of vehicles ahead. The day will see the end of drizzle periods by morning, transitioning to cloudy skies with a high of plus 2°C and a low UV index.

Evening and Overnight Forecast

Tonight, the cloudy skies continue, carrying a risk of freezing drizzle late into the evening and overnight. Fog patches are expected to redevelop, further affecting visibility. Winds will be mild, up to 15 km/h, but the wind chill could drop to near minus 6°C.

Looking Ahead to Wednesday

Wednesday’s forecast suggests cloudy skies with an ongoing risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches should lift, but winds will shift to the northeast, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of plus 2°C, with a persistently low UV index.

Wednesday Night Weather Update

Snow is predicted to arrive Wednesday night, with temperatures hovering around the freezing point.

Winnipeg’s residents and visitors are advised to stay vigilant, particularly during their morning commute, as fog and freezing conditions can create treacherous travel scenarios. Keep up to date with weather advisories and plan accordingly for a safer transit throughout the day.