RED LAKE – NEWS – In the week spanning from January 29 to February 4, 2024, the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was kept busy with a total of 265 reported occurrences.

These ranged widely from 39 eTicket vehicle infractions to 36 instances of police assistance, demonstrating the varied nature of calls received by the OPP.

Among the notable categories, the detachment addressed 26 reports of unwanted persons and responded to 21 incidents under the Liquor Licence Control Act. Mental health-related calls also featured prominently, with 15 responses under the Mental Health Act. Efforts to maintain peace resulted in 14 interventions to prevent breaches of peace, alongside 11 traffic complaints and 10 instances requiring ambulance assistance. Other significant occurrences included assaults, motor vehicle collisions, and checks on individuals’ well-being.

The week also saw the Red Lake OPP lay 39 charges under the Criminal Code and an additional nine charges under the Highway Traffic Act, reflecting a proactive approach to law enforcement in the community.

Promoting the Use of Citizen Self Reporting

In a move to enhance service delivery and efficiency, the OPP is reminding the public of the availability of the Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) system. Launched in 2014, CSR offers a convenient online platform for reporting minor incidents and crimes directly to the OPP. This system allows for the reporting of specific situations such as theft under $5000, mischief/damage to property or vehicle under $5000, theft from vehicles, lost or missing property under $5000, stolen license plates, and driving complaints, without necessitating the dispatch of an officer to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries, or emergencies.

This initiative is part of the OPP’s ongoing efforts to streamline reporting processes and ensure timely and effective responses to community needs. For more information on how to utilize the Citizen Self Reporting tool, residents are encouraged to visit opp.ca.