58-Year-Old Charged with Assault Following Investigation

RAINY RIVER – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest in an instance of intimate partner violence.

On January 5, 2024, officers were called to a local residence, leading to an investigation that has resulted in charges against a 58-year-old individual from the community.

Charges and Court Proceedings

The individual faces charges of Assault under the Criminal Code, with a court appearance scheduled for March 22, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River.

In adherence to privacy protections, the OPP is withholding names to safeguard the victim’s identity.

Resources for Victims

Understanding the critical need for support in cases of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, the OPP emphasizes that victims are not alone. Various resources are available for those seeking help:

Victim Services : A primary contact point offering support and resources to victims.

: A primary contact point offering support and resources to victims. In urgent situations, victims are urged to contact emergency services by calling 911.

Call for Community Assistance

The Rainy River District OPP is appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist by calling 1-888-310-1122. For individuals preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential means to report information at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cstip.ca. Tips leading to further developments in the case may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Links to Additional Resources for Victims in Abusive Relationships: