Diverse Calls Range from Liquor License Violations to Mental Health Concerns

KENORA – NEWS – Between January 29 and February 4, 2024, the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had their hands full, responding to a total of 394 occurrences.

These ranged from 37 liquor license violations to 36 reports of unwanted persons and 32 requests for police assistance. Vehicle-related incidents also featured prominently with 31 eTickets issued.

The week saw a variety of calls including those related to mental health (15), community services (14), and traffic complaints (11). The OPP also addressed issues with youth (10), motor vehicle collisions (10), and domestic disputes (9). Other notable incidents involved checks on individuals’ well-being (9), mischief (8), and enforcement of warrants (8).

In total, the Kenora OPP laid 34 charges under the Criminal Code and 39 charges under the Highway Traffic Act, highlighting the diverse nature of law enforcement work in the region.

Embracing Modern Solutions: Citizen Self Reporting

The OPP is encouraging the public to make use of the Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) system, an online tool launched in 2014 for reporting minor incidents. This system allows individuals to report certain types of crimes directly to the OPP without requiring an officer to attend the scene. Incidents eligible for CSR include theft under $5000, mischief/damage to property under $5000, theft from vehicles, lost/missing property under $5000, stolen license plates, and driving complaints. This initiative aims to enhance service delivery and efficiency, enabling officers to focus on more urgent or complex cases.

For more information on how to use the Citizen Self Reporting system and to report eligible incidents, please visit opp.ca.

The week’s activities underscore the OPP’s commitment to addressing a broad spectrum of community needs and safety concerns, from enforcing liquor laws and providing traffic oversight to supporting individuals experiencing mental health crises. The use of technology like the CSR system further demonstrates the OPP’s dedication to innovative solutions that improve public safety and service delivery in Kenora and beyond.