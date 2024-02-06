THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 6:15 AM EST on this chilly Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024, Thunder Bay residents are facing -2°C conditions accompanied by a freezing fog.

A Fog Advisory has been issued.

The barometer reading is 101.9 kPa and is on a downward trend, while humidity levels are high at 98%. A gentle breeze from the SSW moves at 4 km/h.

Today’s Forecast: Fog and Potential Sunshine

Dense fog blankets the area this morning, creating potential hazards on untreated surfaces which may become slick as temperatures hover below freezing. Sudden reductions in visibility could drop to nearly zero, making travel particularly dangerous in some locales.

Motorists are reminded to proceed with extra caution: decelerate, keep an eye out for the tail lights of vehicles ahead, and be ready to stop if necessary. As the day progresses, fog patches are expected to lift, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud with light winds reaching 15 km/h. The day’s high is forecasted to be a slightly warmer +3°C, though the morning wind chill may feel as cold as -4°C. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Tonight’s Conditions and Look Ahead

Partly cloudy skies are on the horizon for tonight, with the development of fog patches once again as the night cools to a low of -7°C. The wind chill could make it feel as frosty as -11°C overnight.

Wednesday will greet us with cloudy skies and morning fog patches that will dissipate, with light winds persisting and a high of +2°C. The morning wind chill is expected to dip to a brisk -12°C. The UV index continues to stay low.

Wednesday Night Weather Update

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, the cloud cover will remain with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a low of -1°C.