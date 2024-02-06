Cocaine Seized in Police Operation on Highway 17

DRYDEN – NEWS – In a traffic stop near the City of Dryden, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with drug trafficking offences.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of February 2, 2024, when the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) initiated a traffic stop along Highway 17 in the Township of Bridges.

The stop led to the discovery of an illicit substance, believed to be cocaine, triggering the arrest of the two individuals in the vehicle.

Jaimi Dinzey, aged 28, and Adam Parisian, aged 18, both from Winnipeg, Manitoba, now face charges related to the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

The accused have been detained and are scheduled for a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on February 6, 2024.

OPP encourage anyone with information on drug trafficking activities to come forward and contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring to offer information anonymously, Crime Stoppers provides a confidential avenue at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where tips could lead to a cash reward.