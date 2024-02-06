THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a report released by Deloitte Canada, the call for mental wellness solutions to originate from Indigenous communities is loud and clear. This insight comes from the “Breaking colonial legacies and mapping new pathways to mental wellness,” the third installment in the Voices of Indigenous Youth Leaders on Reconciliation series, a collaborative effort by Deloitte’s Future of Canada Centre and Indigenous Youth Roots.

Indigenous Perspectives on Healing

The report brings to light the significant hurdles First Nations, Inuit, and Métis youth face due to the historical trauma inflicted by colonization, and the pressing need for Canada’s mental health care system to adapt to the unique needs of Indigenous peoples. Highlighting the essence of traditional healing methods, the study points out the critical role of land-based medicines and cultural practices in Indigenous mental wellness disrupted by colonialism.

Dr. Lana Potts, National Indigenous Health Lead at Deloitte Canada, emphasizes the scarcity of culturally relevant care, advocating for Indigenous-led solutions to improve mental wellness outcomes. The insights from Indigenous youth reveal a profound connection between spiritual wellness programming, such as arts, drumming circles, and peer gatherings, and their mental health, encouraging identity exploration, social bonding, and resilience.

Challenges and Pathways to Wellness

Identifying timely access to mental health supports as a significant barrier, the report underscores the difficulties faced by Indigenous communities in rural and remote areas, aggravated by the digital divide that limits access to virtual care. Administrative hurdles and societal stigma further deter individuals from seeking necessary mental wellness care.

Outlined as four key pathways to mental wellness, the report offers actionable recommendations for government bodies, corporate Canada, and medical professionals to foster reconciliation through improved access to mental wellness services. These recommendations include investing in accessible mental health supports, empowering Indigenous communities through sustainable funding for Indigenous-led services, increasing the supply of care by supporting the accreditation of Indigenous practitioners, and integrating Indigenous traditions into mental wellness care.

A Call for Meaningful Action

While there’s a growing recognition of the need for coordinated mental health care access, the report voices the Indigenous youth leaders’ anticipation for concrete actions and support from non-Indigenous entities in co-creating a future where mental wellness is equitably accessible.

SOURCE: Deloitte & Touche