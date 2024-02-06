New Agreement Aims to Simplify EV Charging for North American Fleets

Comdata, Inc., a pioneer in payment innovation and a FLEETCOR company, has announced a partnership with ChargeHub, the force behind North America’s most extensive EV roaming hub. This collaboration opens up access to over 80,000 charging stations across the USA and Canada for Comdata customers, marking a milestone in the facilitation of EV charging.

John Donahue, VP of EV Product & GTM Strategy at FLEETCOR, highlighted the challenges fleets face due to the fragmented nature of the EV charging market. “This partnership with ChargeHub enhances our efforts to offer nearly universal access to charging networks, promising significant benefits for our customers,” Donahue stated.

The integration with ChargeHub’s expansive network through Comdata’s Chargepass Mastercard®1 payment solution is poised to simplify the charging process for fleet operators and drivers, addressing common hurdles associated with EV charging.

Adding to Comdata’s suite of seamless charging solutions, this agreement leverages ChargeHub’s PassportHub option, allowing customers to easily connect with more than 20 charging networks (CPOs). PassportHub is celebrated for its role in simplifying EV roaming with a unified approach to technical, commercial, accounting, and legal integrations.

ChargeHub’s extensive database of public charging information will further bolster Comdata’s e-Mobility services, aiding fleet drivers in locating available charging points and optimizing travel routes to minimize downtime.

Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub, emphasized the evolving industry landscape. “Our partnership with Comdata underscores a growing demand for transport electrification solutions that ease the public charging experience for commercial fleets. It’s about providing swift deployment of EVs and accessible payment solutions not just from an operational standpoint, but also for the ease of drivers,” Ouellette remarked.

For additional details on Comdata’s EV charging solutions and how this partnership with ChargeHub will revolutionize fleet management, visit Comdata’s EV solutions and ChargeHub Solutions.