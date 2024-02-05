32-Year-Old Woman Charged Following Collision

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a late Friday night incident, a 32-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle crashed into a business on Dawson Road in Thunder Bay’s north side.

The Thunder Bay Police Service dispatched officers from the Uniform Patrol branch to a collision reported on the 1000 block of Dawson Road shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, February 2. The vehicle had struck the exterior wall of the building, prompting immediate police response.

Upon arrival, officers noted signs of impairment in the driver. She was promptly taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for medical assessment and treatment before being transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service station for further evaluation.

Subsequent testing confirmed the driver’s impairment by alcohol, leading to charges against the Thunder Bay woman for Impaired Operation of a Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration exceeding the legal limit.

This event marks one of four instances between Friday, February 2, and the morning of Monday, February 5, where Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to and subsequently filed charges of impaired driving.