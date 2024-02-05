THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, two individuals are facing charges following diligent work by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) aimed at maintaining road safety. On the night of February 2nd, 2024, and in the early hours of February 4th, 2024, Thunder Bay OPP officers encountered separate incidents of impaired driving that led to arrests and multiple charges.

Late-Night Patrol Leads to Arrest Near Kakabeka Falls

Just before 11:00 p.m. on February 2nd, a routine traffic stop on Highway 11-17 by Thunder Bay OPP officers resulted in the arrest of Shane KIVI, 19, from Nolalu. The officers determined KIVI had been under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs, leading to charges including:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

KIVI has been released from custody and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 12, 2024.

Early Morning Collision Results in Charges for Local Resident

In a separate occurrence, early on February 4th, Thunder Bay OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Townline Road. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Kirsten RANTA-GIBBS, 29, from Kaministiquia, after it was determined that she too had been consuming alcohol. RANTA-GIBBS faces charges including:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Have care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

RANTA-GIBBS has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2024.