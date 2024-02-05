Saturday Patrols Lead to Multiple Arrests in Pays Plat First Nation and Red Rock

NIPIGON – NEWS – During an active Saturday night, the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) encountered several instances of impaired driving, resulting in charges against three individuals. The efforts underline the OPP’s dedication to maintaining safety on the roads of Northern Ontario.

Pays Plat First Nation Traffic Stop Leads to Youth Charges

The series of events began around 5:40 p.m. on February 3, 2024, with a traffic stop in Pays Plat First Nation. The interaction led to a 17-year-old resident facing charges for Impaired Operation – Alcohol and Drugs and Impaired Operation with a Blood Alcohol Concentration exceeding 80 milligrams. The young driver was subjected to a roadside screening device before being arrested and taken for further testing.

R.I.D.E. Program Identifies Two More Impaired Drivers in Red Rock

In a subsequent operation during the early hours of February 4, 2024, Nipigon OPP officers stationed at a R.I.D.E checkpoint in Red Rock apprehended two additional drivers. Brodie Boudreau, 27, and Tyvas Rantala, 28, both from Red Rock, were arrested for Impaired Operation and Impaired Operation with a Blood Alcohol Concentration exceeding 80 milligrams after undergoing roadside screening.

Consequences and Court Appearances

Following the arrests, all three drivers were escorted to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further evaluation. Each is now subject to a 90-Day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-Day vehicle impoundment. They have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to address the charges.