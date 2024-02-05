Nishnawbe Aski Nation to Benefit from $2 Million Investment in Indigenous-Led Initiatives

Thunder Bay — Ontario is bolstering its commitment to mental health and addictions support within Indigenous communities by channeling over $2.6 million towards enhancing accessible, community-driven care.

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo, emphasized the significance of culturally informed services. “Our actions reflect a dedication to empowering Indigenous communities throughout northern Ontario with reliable mental health and addictions services that honour cultural contexts,” stated Tibollo.

The Announcement was made February 5th at a press conference at the Victoria Inn.

The funding allocated to the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), representing 49 First Nations and roughly 45,000 individuals, will be distributed as follows:

$1 million to Keewaytinook Okimakanak, steering the NAN Hope program, which delivers culturally tailored services and supports urgent mental health and addictions needs across the territory.

$623,500 for mental health support within First Nations schools in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout, a proactive response to the Seven Youth Inquest.

$500,000 dedicated to the NAN Indigenous Healing and Wellness Strategy (IHWS) Crisis Teams, ensuring a coordinated crisis response approach.

$500,000 for vehicle acquisition and mobile crisis response team expansion, enabling more extensive connection of remote Indigenous communities to essential services.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, acknowledges the investment’s role in enhancing accessibility to critical support. “We’re ensuring families within the Nishnawbe Aski Nation have greater access to essential services. This step is part of our ongoing collaboration with First Nations to foster mental health and well-being for Indigenous children and families throughout Ontario,” he said.

Today’s financial commitment supports Ontario’s IHWS, reinforcing a three-decade-long partnership between Indigenous entities and several provincial ministries aimed at promoting healing and wellness.

Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, adds, “This funding empowers NAN with the resources to elevate health, healing, and well-being among Indigenous individuals facing mental health or addiction challenges.”

The investment aligns with Ontario’s Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care, which simplifies healthcare connections for all Ontarians. It builds on the Roadmap to Wellness initiative, which has injected over $40 million into Indigenous-specific mental health and addictions support.

