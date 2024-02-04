NAPS Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Seizure and Arrests

Webequie First Nation – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Police have arrested three individuals and confiscated a substantial quantity of cocaine and cash.

On Saturday, February 3, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team carried out a search warrant at a local residence, culminating from an intensive investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities emanating from the home.

The operation yielded not only illicit drugs but also cash earnings from the illegal trade, with the amount surpassing $5,000 CAD.

The seizure marks a crucial step in disrupting the drug supply chain in the community.

Two women, aged 30 and 33, along with a 27-year-old man, all from Webequie First Nation, were apprehended peacefully during the raid.

The suspects face charges including Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Following their arrest, all individuals were released with conditions until their scheduled court appearances.