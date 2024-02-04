Current Conditions and Today’s Weather Outlook

Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Wasaho Cree Nation is waking up to a chilly -4°C this morning at 6:50 AM CST, under a blanket of cloud cover. The barometer holds steady at 101.7 kPa, with humidity levels peaking at 99%. A westerly wind at 11 km/h introduces a biting wind chill of -9°C, emphasizing the need for warm attire.

Today’s forecast anticipates cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries, alongside a risk of freezing drizzle adding to the wintry mix. Winds are expected to increase slightly to 15 km/h, pushing the high temperature to the freezing mark. However, the morning will feel colder with a wind chill factor of -6°C. The UV index remains low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure throughout the day.

Tonight and Monday’s Forecast

As evening approaches, the sky remains predominantly cloudy, with the chance of flurries rising to 40 percent. The community is advised to be wary of potential freezing drizzle this evening. The wind continues at a gentle pace of up to 15 km/h, with temperatures expected to plummet to a low of -9°C. The evening wind chill is forecasted at -6°C, dropping further to -14°C overnight, suggesting a significantly colder night ahead.

Monday, February 5th, maintains the cloudy disposition, accompanied by a 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind speeds remain consistent, and the day’s high is set to reach -6°C. The wind chill is anticipated to hover near -14°C, reinforcing the need for continued vigilance against the cold.

Looking Ahead to Monday Night

The likelihood of flurries increases to 60 percent under cloudy skies, indicating a greater chance of snowfall as the night sets in. The temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of -9°C. Residents should prepare for continued cold weather, with layers and precautionary measures against freezing conditions.

The weekend and start of the week in Wasaho Cree Nation are marked by a consistent cold snap, flurries, and the presence of freezing drizzle. Staying informed on weather updates and dressing appropriately for the cold are essential for navigating the days ahead.