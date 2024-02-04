Sun, Clouds, and a Chance of Freezing Drizzle in the Forecast

Current Morning Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Thunder Bay is starting Sunday at -13°C this morning recorded at the Airport at 8:15 am, with humidity at 89% and a wind chill making it feel like -18°C.

The barometric pressure is at 102.2 kPa and on the rise, suggesting improving weather conditions as the day progresses. Winds are coming from the WSW at 9 km/h, contributing to the brisk morning air.

A Fog Advisory is in effect for Thunder Bay and across the region as well. Travel on area highways may be impacted. Conditions by the NetNewsLedger studio in the Vault on RRR are not foggy as of 08:30 AM.

Today’s weather forecast brings a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches expected to dissipate by the morning. Winds could increase to up to 15 km/h, and despite the chilly start, temperatures are forecasted to climb to a high of +4°C. The wind chill this morning will remain a factor at -14°C. The UV index is low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure throughout the day.

Tonight and Monday’s Weather Outlook

Tonight, Thunder Bay will see cloudy skies with a risk of freezing drizzle developing late in the evening and continuing overnight. Fog patches are also expected to form again this evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of -1°C.

Monday, February 5th, maintains cloudy conditions with a continued risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches are forecasted to clear as the morning progresses, leading to a slightly warmer day with a high of +3°C. Like today, the UV index will remain low at 1.

Looking Ahead to Monday Night

The region is expected to experience cloudy periods through Monday night, with temperatures slightly falling to a low of -4°C. Residents of Thunder Bay should prepare for variable weather conditions over the next few days, including potential freezing drizzle and fluctuating visibility due to fog.

Staying informed on the latest weather advisories and dressing appropriately for the cold, especially in the mornings, will be essential for navigating the weather patterns in Thunder Bay.