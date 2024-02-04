THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A traffic incident led to the arrest of a local individual on charges of impaired operation. The event unfolded just after 3:30 p.m. on January 31, 2024, when Thunder Bay Detachment officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a collision involving two vehicles on One Island Lake Road.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported resulting from the incident.

The OPP investigation at the scene revealed that the operator of one vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested at the scene and taken to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further evaluation.

Geoffrey HALL, 47, from Kaministiquia, faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code and the Liquor Licence Control Act, including:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Following the charges, HALL was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 26, 2024, to respond to the charges laid against him.

The OPP continues to emphasize the importance of road safety, highlighting their dedication to removing impaired drivers from our roads through diligent enforcement and ongoing public education efforts. Community members are reminded of the critical importance of reporting suspected impaired driving by contacting 9-1-1, helping to maintain the safety and security of all road users.