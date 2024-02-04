Fog Advisory in Effect for Marathon and Scheiber along Highway 17

Marathon – WEATHER – Travel tonight along Highway 17 could present challenges to drivers.

As of 4:41 PM EST, Sunday, February 4, 2024, the dense fog that enveloped areas along Lake Superior’s coast has begun to dissipate. While visibility is expected to improve as the evening progresses, forecasts indicate the fog will likely return as the night draws in.

At 5:30 PM EST it is -3c in Marathon with Freezing Fog

As the evening approaches in Marathon, the temperature at the airport stands at -3°C, accompanied by a phenomenon known as freezing fog.

The barometric pressure is currently 102.2 kPa and is on a downward trend, indicating changing weather conditions. With humidity at full saturation and light winds from the west at 4 km/h, the stage is set for a cold night ahead.

Tonight’s Forecast

The region will see partly cloudy skies turning overcast as the evening progresses. The risk of freezing drizzle looms overnight, with persistent fog patches adding to the mix.

Light winds could pick up to 15 km/h, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -5°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -8°C.

Monday’s Weather Overview

Monday will greet Marathon residents with overcast skies and a continued risk of freezing drizzle. Morning fog patches are anticipated to lift, but the day remains gray.

The wind will remain steady at up to 15 km/h, while the high temperature edges to a slightly milder +2°C. The morning wind chill is predicted to be -7°C, demanding warm layers for early commuters. The UV index will stay low at 1 throughout the day.

Freezing Fog and Fog Advisory In Effect for Sunday Night

The combination of fog and sub-freezing temperatures poses a hazard, as untreated roads and walkways may become treacherously slippery. Travelers should remain vigilant as visibility could drop sharply and without warning to near zero.

Those needing to travel tonight should be prepared for challenging conditions, including the possibility of areas with almost no visibility. Drivers are advised to proceed with heightened caution: reduce speed, remain alert for the tail lights of vehicles ahead, and be ready to come to a complete stop if necessary.

The Weather Desk will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. Community members are encouraged to stay informed and prioritize safety in their evening and overnight travel plans.