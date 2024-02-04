Investigation Reveals Warrants and Drug Possession on Highway 17

KENORA – NEWS – In a late-night operation in Ewart Township, the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) apprehended an individual following reports of suspicious activity near Highway 17 and Shoal Lake 40. The incident, occurring just before 11:30 p.m. on January 31, 2024, involved the suspect unexpectedly entering the back of a pick-up truck, prompting immediate police response.

Further investigation into the incident revealed the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants from both Manitoba and British Columbia. Additionally, the individual was found carrying an edged weapon and in possession of illegal substances, including oxycodone, alongside Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia, all of which were confiscated by the officers.

Edward COMBER, a 52-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Failure to Comply with Release Order – three counts

COMBER has since been released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled for February 5, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora.