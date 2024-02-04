Current Conditions and Today’s Weather Outlook

Fort Frances starts the day at a chilly -2°C at 7:10 AM CST, with the barometric pressure at 102.3 kPa indicating improving weather conditions. Humidity is high at 98%, and the winds are barely noticeable at 3 km/h from the NNW, contributing to a morning wind chill of -5°C.

A Fog Advisory remains in effect for the region and could impact travel plans.

The fog is expected to lift later this morning, giving way to cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of drizzle by the afternoon, with a risk of freezing drizzle present during the morning hours. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 15 km/h, and temperatures are forecasted to rise to a more comfortable +4°C. Despite the cold start, the UV index remains low at 1, suggesting minimal sun exposure.

Tonight and Monday’s Weather Pattern

Tonight, the area remains under cloudy skies, with a continued 30 percent chance of drizzle into the evening and a risk of freezing drizzle as the night progresses. Fog patches are expected to develop again this evening, with temperatures holding steady at 0°C.

Monday, February 5th, keeps the cloudy theme but introduces a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Fog patches are forecasted to clear by late morning, leading to a slightly warmer day with a high of +5°C. The UV index will again be low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure.

Looking Ahead to Monday Night

Monday night will see continued cloudy skies, with temperatures dipping to a low of -4°C. Residents of Fort Frances should prepare for variable weather conditions, including the potential for drizzle, freezing drizzle, and fluctuating visibility due to fog.

Staying informed on the latest weather updates and advisories will be crucial for residents as they navigate through the shifting conditions in Fort Frances.