Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

As of 7:00 AM CST, Kenora, along with Whitedog and Grassy Narrows, are enveloped in mist with a chilly -3°C temperature under a continuing fog advisory. The barometer shows an upward trend at 102.2 kPa, indicating improving conditions, while humidity levels are at a high of 99%. A gentle southwest breeze at 4 km/h brings the wind chill to a slightly colder -4°C.

Today, the region can expect the fog to lift later in the morning, transitioning to cloudy skies. There is a 30 percent chance of drizzle forecasted for the afternoon, with a risk of freezing drizzle noted during the morning hours. Winds will remain light, increasing to 15 km/h, and temperatures are set to rise to a more comfortable +3°C, although the morning will start with a wind chill of -5°C.

Tonight and Monday’s Weather Pattern

Tonight, the area will remain under cloudy skies, with a 30 percent chance of drizzle into the evening, and the risk of freezing drizzle extending into the overnight hours. Fog patches are expected to develop once again in the evening, with temperatures holding steady at 0°C.

Monday, February 5th, promises cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of afternoon drizzle and the risk of freezing drizzle continuing from the morning. Morning fog patches are forecasted to dissipate, leading to a day’s high of +3°C. The UV index will remain low at 1, suggesting minimal sun exposure.

Looking Ahead to Monday Night

The region is set to experience cloudy periods through Monday night, with temperatures dipping slightly to -2°C. Residents of Kenora, Whitedog, and Grassy Narrows should prepare for variable weather conditions, including fog, drizzle, and freezing temperatures as the week begins.

Staying informed on the latest weather updates and advisories is crucial for residents in these areas, especially with the ongoing fog advisory and the potential for freezing drizzle.