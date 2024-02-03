Winnipeg is currently experiencing a mild weather pattern, with temperatures staying well above the seasonal averages for early February. This weekend promises continued mild conditions across southern Manitoba, with a focus on Winnipeg, where residents can expect above-normal temperatures and breezy conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of February 3, 2024, Winnipeg is enjoying mild weather with daytime highs reaching 2 to 5 °C, significantly above the seasonal norms. Breezy southerly winds are expected, strengthening to 30 gusting 50 km/h, though they will begin to ease by the evening. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to dip into the -5 to 0 °C range. Sunshine will be abundant in the morning, but skies may cloud over in the afternoon due to a low cloud from Minnesota pivoting northwards into Canada​​.

Historical Context

The historical average for this date ranges around -11 °C for the daytime high and -21 °C for the nighttime low, highlighting the current mild weather’s departure from the norm. February 2nd has previously seen as much as 12.7 cm of snowfall back in 1959, although no immediate snowfall is expected this weekend​​.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

February 4th is set to continue the trend of mild and cloudy conditions, with little to no precipitation expected. Daytime temperatures will remain above seasonal, with highs around 3 °C and lows near 0 °C. Fog may be present during the night and early morning hours due to the melting snow under a strong inversion layer​​​​.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mild but variable conditions, layers are advisable. A warm coat for the cooler mornings and evenings, with the option to remove layers during the warmer midday, will provide flexibility and comfort.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg’s record for the most snow on the ground was set in 1956, with a depth of 89 cm, showcasing the city’s capacity to handle significant winter challenges