BEARSKIN Lake – WEATHER – Good morning, Bearskin Lake! As the day begins, you’re experiencing clear skies with a temperature of -7°C.

The barometer is steady at 101.5 kPa, and humidity is at maximum, standing at 100%. A gentle west-southwest wind of 5 km/h brings the wind chill down to -9°C.

Today’s Detailed Forecast:

Morning: The morning greets you with mainly sunny skies, but it’s quite chilly with a high of just 1°C. The wind chill makes it feel like -9°C in the morning.

Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: As night falls, expect the skies to become cloudy, with the temperature dropping to a low of -5°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -9°C overnight, with winds up to 15 km/h.

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

Daytime Forecast: Sunday will continue to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of drizzle in the afternoon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning, so please use caution. The temperature is expected to reach 2°C, with a morning wind chill of -8°C. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Nighttime Forecast: Sunday night will stay cloudy, with the temperature dropping to -6°C.

Given the high humidity and potential for freezing drizzle, make sure to be cautious of slippery surfaces during your day in Sachigo Lake, Ontario. Stay warm and safe!