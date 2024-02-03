Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – Current Conditions (6:15 AM CST): Good morning to Vermilion Bay and Dryden! At 6:15 AM, both locations are experiencing a temperature of -7°C under mainly clear skies. The barometer reads 101.9 kPa, indicating stable conditions. Humidity is at 94%, and winds are blowing from the south at 13 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -13°C.

Today’s Detailed Forecast:

Morning: The morning begins with mainly sunny skies and the dissipation of any fog patches. While it’s still quite cold, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 3°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12°C in the morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: As night falls, expect a few clouds initially, with increasing cloudiness near midnight. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle overnight, so please be cautious if you’re out and about. Fog patches may also develop overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of -6°C, with a wind chill of -8°C overnight.

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

Daytime Forecast: Sunday will be cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle in the afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning, so please exercise caution. Any fog patches that develop will dissipate in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 4°C, with a morning wind chill of -8°C. Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Nighttime Forecast: Sunday night will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature staying around freezing at zero degrees.

Given the risk of freezing drizzle, please be mindful of slippery surfaces, especially in the morning. Keep an eye on changing weather conditions as you go about your day in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, Ontario. Stay warm and safe!