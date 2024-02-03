Sachigo Lake, Ontario Weather Report – February 3, 2024

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
Sachigo Lake Weather Desk

SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Good morning, Sachigo Lake! As the day begins, you’re experiencing clear skies with a temperature of -7°C. The barometer is steady at 101.5 kPa, and humidity is at maximum, standing at 100%. A gentle west-southwest wind of 5 km/h brings the wind chill down to -9°C.

Today’s Detailed Forecast:

Morning: The morning greets you with mainly sunny skies, but it’s quite chilly with a high of just 1°C. The wind chill makes it feel like -9°C in the morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: As night falls, expect the skies to become cloudy, with the temperature dropping to a low of -5°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -9°C overnight, with winds up to 15 km/h.

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

Daytime Forecast: Sunday will continue to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of drizzle in the afternoon. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning, so please use caution. The temperature is expected to reach 2°C, with a morning wind chill of -8°C. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Nighttime Forecast: Sunday night will stay cloudy, with the temperature dropping to -6°C.

Given the high humidity and potential for freezing drizzle, make sure to be cautious of slippery surfaces during your day in Sachigo Lake, Ontario. Stay warm and safe!

