THUNDER BAY – LIVING – It is the first weekend of February. While it is chilly this morning with a weather forecast calling for warming temperatures, its time over that morning coffee to plan your day. Make plans for some Weekend Fun!

Farmers Market Morning: Local Treasures Await Get ready for a morning of discovery at the Thunder Bay Country Market! Take delight in the bountiful offerings of local produce, artisan crafts, and unique gifts, all brought to you by our community’s dedicated creators. Join your neighbours at 425 Northern Ave, inside the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and indulge in the rich tapestry of our local marketplace.

Retail Adventure: The HUB Peddler’s Pop-Up Market Shopaholics, take note! The Peddler’s Pop-Up Market is the weekend destination you’ve been dreaming of, nestled within Thunder Bay’s innovative retail incubator, The Hub Bazaar. Venture to 507 Victoria Avenue East every Saturday until Spring, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to explore a kaleidoscope of vendors and snag some truly unique finds.

Thunder Bay’s Winter Respite: The Centennial Conservatory Are you feeling a little winter weary but don’t have a southern escape planned? Make plans to get to the Centennial Conservatory before February 8th when it will close the renovations.

The Centennial Conservatory will be closing to the public as of 8 pm Friday February 9, 2024. Phase 2 will see upgrades to the tropical display areas. In order to be ready for the arrival of contract services, staff will be clearing space and moving and protecting plants.

This is your chance to get your last look at the Conservatory as it is, and take your “before” pictures.

Embrace Winter: Skating at Marina Park It is always fun to take the family down to Marina Park at Prince Arthur’s Landing. Getting the young ones their first time on the blades is a memory that will last a lifetime.

Sports: Thunderwolves Hockey Tonight Get ready to immerse yourself in a night of thrilling hockey action! The Lakehead Thunderwolves are gearing up to face off against the Windsor Lancers at the Fort William Gardens. The excitement is building, and the clash on the ice is set to commence at 7 p.m. tonight. Make sure you’re there to witness every exhilarating moment!

Live Music Beat: Rock and Tributes at Black Pirates Pub Tonight, Black Pirates Pub is the heart of Thunder Bay’s live music pulse, thanks to Wiggins Productions’ THE COVER SHOW 29. Doors swing open at 9 p.m., with a $15 cover charge at the door. Must be 19 or over to join the crowd paying homage to rock, pop, metal, and punk icons. Don’t miss this electrifying musical tribute!

Magnus Theatre Mainstage: ‘Two Indians’ Reconnect with the story of two cousins, Win and Roe, as they navigate the complexities of their worlds and shared past. “Two Indians” by Falen Johnson takes you on a poignant journey on the Magnus Theatre Mainstage. Secure your tickets for an evocative exploration of culture, memory, and identity.

Paramount Theatre Presents: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Brace yourselves for a night of uncontrollable laughter at the Paramount Theatre. “The Play That Goes Wrong” will have you in stitches from start to finish. Don’t miss this comedic gem at 7:30 pm, and secure your tickets at https://badanai.eventbrite.com/ for a Broadway hit that’s hilariously imperfect.