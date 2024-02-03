KENORA – WEATHER – Current Conditions (6:10 AM CST): Good morning, Kenora! As of 6:10 AM, the temperature in Kenora is -5°C under clear skies. Humidity is at 93%, and the barometer is currently at 101.8 kPa, indicating a falling pressure. The winds are coming from the south-southeast (SSE) at 15 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -11°C.

Today’s Detailed Forecast:

Morning: The morning begins with a mix of sun and clouds and the dissipation of any fog patches. While the temperature is expected to rise, it will still be a bit chilly, with a high of 3°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -10°C in the morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: As night approaches, expect partly cloudy conditions initially, becoming cloudier late in the evening. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle overnight, so please exercise caution. Fog patches may develop after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of -4°C, with a wind chill of -5°C this evening.

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

Daytime Forecast: Sunday will be cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle in the afternoon. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning, so be mindful of slippery surfaces. Any fog patches that develop will dissipate in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 4°C, with the UV index remaining low at 1.

Nighttime Forecast: Sunday night will have cloudy periods, with the temperature staying around -4°C.

Please be cautious of the risk of freezing drizzle, especially in the morning, and keep an eye on the changing weather conditions as you go about your day in Kenora, Ontario. Stay warm and safe!